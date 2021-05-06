Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOCS. Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

