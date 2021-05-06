Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce sales of $21.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.76 billion and the lowest is $19.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $16.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $128.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,681,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,936,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

