FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 7,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,782. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

