Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 219.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

LON FORT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 289 ($3.78). 126,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The firm has a market cap of £660.79 million and a P/E ratio of -111.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,474.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

