Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $733 million-$747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.86 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

FTNT traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.80. 15,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.26.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

