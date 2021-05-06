Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $211.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

