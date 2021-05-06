Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

