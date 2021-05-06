Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stake Boosted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

