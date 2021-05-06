FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.24.

FOX stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

