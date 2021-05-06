Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Fractal has a market cap of $12.40 million and $208,678.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fractal has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00273642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.11 or 0.01151534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.26 or 0.00724805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,708.37 or 0.99763654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

