Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 15th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

FRG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,349. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

