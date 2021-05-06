Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 15th

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
FRG stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,349. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
