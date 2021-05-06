Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 31,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

