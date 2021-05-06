Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 93,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,142. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

