Frax Share (FXS) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $64.27 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00011494 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00272560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.06 or 0.01177844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.72 or 0.00749792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,322.49 or 0.99779060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.