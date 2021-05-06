freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.84 ($25.69).

freenet stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €20.53 ($24.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,618 shares. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.20.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

