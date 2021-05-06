Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.04

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Frenkel Topping Group stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Frenkel Topping Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.49.

In other news, insider Tim Linacre bought 12,500 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,125 ($8,002.35). Also, insider Christopher Mills bought 25,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,024.82). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,500.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

