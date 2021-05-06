Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $184.00, but opened at $171.42. Freshpet shares last traded at $174.17, with a volume of 2,923 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

