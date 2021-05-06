Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 10,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,421. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.