Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €49.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.95 ($55.24).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €35.75 ($42.06) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.29.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

