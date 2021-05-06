Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €49.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.95 ($55.24).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €35.75 ($42.06) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.29.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

