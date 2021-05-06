Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

