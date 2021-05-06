Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.18

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.18 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 37.17 ($0.49). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.48), with a volume of 47,633 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.81 million and a PE ratio of -122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12). Also, insider Jonathan Turner bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

