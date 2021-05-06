Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $178.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.25 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. Funko posted sales of $136.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $844.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $855.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $918.38 million, with estimates ranging from $886.10 million to $960.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $226.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 826,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.