FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.92.

Parkland stock opened at C$40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 74.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.35. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.75 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

