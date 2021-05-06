FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Issued By DA Davidson

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.24. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.