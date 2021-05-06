FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABCB. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

ABCB opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

