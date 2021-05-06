FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $123.04 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $123.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

