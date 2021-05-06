FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Cut by Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

IAG opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

