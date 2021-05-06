FY2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Increased by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

ITW stock opened at $235.66 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

