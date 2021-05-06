FY2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Reduced by Analyst

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Profound Medical stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

