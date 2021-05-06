FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

