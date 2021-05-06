FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Raised by Truist Securiti

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

