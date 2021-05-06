FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Sysco stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,186.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

