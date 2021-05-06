FY2022 Earnings Forecast for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

QURE traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,384. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

