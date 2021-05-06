FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Raised by Colliers Securities

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMOT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMOT opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

