G.Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at G.Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

