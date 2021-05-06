Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

Gaia stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

