Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galecto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

