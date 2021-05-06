Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Buys $46,210.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

