Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Gannett has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $634.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

