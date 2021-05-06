Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,494. The company has a market cap of $634.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gannett will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 92,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

