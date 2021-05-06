GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

