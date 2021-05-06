GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €36.00 by Baader Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A opened at €36.02 ($42.38) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

