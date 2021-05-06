Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00.

GNRC stock opened at $319.33 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

