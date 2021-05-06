General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.79

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $192.79 and last traded at $191.99, with a volume of 1374396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

