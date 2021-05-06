General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $16.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.