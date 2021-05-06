General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

