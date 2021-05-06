Genesis Shards Hits Market Cap of $19.28 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002870 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $1.58 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

