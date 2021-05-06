GenesisX Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $104,051.94 and $1,255.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,439,612 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

