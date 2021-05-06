Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $345.90

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.90 and traded as high as $376.80. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $376.72, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.