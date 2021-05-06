Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of THRM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,845. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

